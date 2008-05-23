Dad steps in for late-arriving Amy at Ivor Novello ceremony

Clearly adhering to the concept of being fashionably late, jazz sensation Amy Winehouse made it to Thursday night's Ivor Novello award ceremony just in time to see her dad accept a gong on her behalf. Cab driver Mitch had already stepped in to receive his daughter's best song honour for Love Is A Losing Game, when the 24-year-old made a last-minute entrance.



"I don't know what I'm doing up here!" Mitch admitted to the celeb-packed audience as his award-winning daughter breezed in, blaming "poor time keeping" for her tardiness. The Back To Black singer, who was wearing a padded hairclip bearing the name of her incarcerated husband Blake in her beehive, later revealed she was "very excited and very flattered" to have been chosen for the prestigious award.



Other winners on the night included comeback kings Take That, who'd scooped most played song with their hit single Shine. "Coming back you really appreciate everything that happens, and these awards are just mind-blowing," said a delighted Gary Barlow - who 15 years earlier picked up an Ivor Novello for songwriting. "It seems all a bit of a blur now," he admitted, about the band's earlier success. "It went by without me realising how great it was."



Best album award went to Radiohead for In Rainbows, Phil Collins got the international achievement gong and Gabrielle was honoured with an outstanding song collection trophy.



Delighted Grace Kelly singer Mika triumphed at the bash, too, after being named songwriter of the year. "I don’t think I've ever been more nervous about anything in my life!" he revealed.