Joining his pal on stage, the Thriller star paid tribute to the designer's talent, telling the audience: "Christian is the king of fashion!"
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Britney, who was looking tanned and healthy after her recent holiday at Mel Gibson's place in Costa Rica, chats to a pal after dropping in at the party
Photo: © Rex
26 MAY 2008
Adding even further impact to weekend party performances by Black Eyed Peas beauty Fergie and I Try star Macy Gray was a surprise appearance by Michael Jackson.
The famously reclusive Billie Jean singer took to the stage at the 50th birthday celebrations of Christian Audigier - the French designer behind fashion label Ed Hardy. And the excitment among the pop legend's fellow guests, who included former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg, and 'American Beauty' Mena Suvari, was apparently palpable.
"Everyone went mad when he grabbed the microphone," reveals a fellow guest. "The mood was electric!"
Also helping Christian celebrate his milestone birthday at LA's Petersen Automotive Museum party was Britney Spears. The 26-year-old singer, who was accompanied by her father and a couple of gal pals, stayed for an hour and a half, but had left before fellow chart topper Michael put in his unannounced appearance.