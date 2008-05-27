Toned Boyzone roll back the years on their comeback tour

After eight years apart Irish boyband Boyzone made a triumphant return with the first concert of their comeback tour in Belfast. And the weekend gig showed just how much hard work they've been putting in to get back on form.



To the delight of thousands of screaming fans gathered in the city's Odyssey Arena, band members Ronan Keating, Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, stripped off to reveal newly-toned bodies as they performed their raunchy high-energy show.



After deciding to reunite last year the Dublin-born quintet were informed they would have to start a strict diet and training regime in order to shift a few extra pounds and get back in shape for the shows.



"We're all on diets and we've been training in the gym every day," Ronan says. "I'm probably the fittest now I've ever been. I think we all look better now than before."



Taking no chances, the boys have also been joined on tour by a fitness instructor and work out for an hour every night doing stomach crunches and weights.



In addition to embarking on a 24-date 'Back Again… No Matter What' tour of the UK, the lads are also returning to the studio next month to record three new tracks, which will join the classic songs in their current on-stage repertoire.