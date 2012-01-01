Celine Dion and husband Rene on hand for Paris waxworks debut

27 MAY 2008

Taking their place alongside the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Madonna and Spiderman, songstress Celine Dion and her husband Rene Angelil recently unveiled new waxwork figures of themselves at Paris' Gravin museum, the French version of Madame Tussauds.



Joined by their seven-year-old son Rene-Charles, the couple were introduced to their likenesses as the strains of L'amour existe encore - a song from Celine's 15th French album - played in the background.



Impressed by the craftsmanship demonstrated by the figures Rene congratulated their creators. His wife's response was more emotional, however, and her eyes filled with tears as they were revealed.



Celine had donated her figure's white, pearl- and faux gem-embellished trouser suit, an outfit she wore on stage for her 1999 Stade de France concerts.



And while members of the press captured the moment, Rene-Charles got some special shots for the family album of his own.