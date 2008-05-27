The Bleeding Love singer was spotted wearing the ring when she appeared on The Late Show in the US last week
She also had the sparkler on her finger for a night out in London over the weekend. In the past she has made no secret of the fact she considers her 23-year-old electrician beau Lou "the one"
X Factor sensation Leona Lewis has fuelled speculation she's engaged to her long-term electrician love by stepping out with a sparkler on her wedding finger. The Better In Time singer, who's known boyfriend Lou Al-Chamaa since she was 11, was wearing the ring when she appeared on a US talk show last week.
Asked last November about their plans, the pop star denied she was planning to tie the knot with her childhood sweetheart. "Every girl wants to get married one day. But that's in the future and I've got so much going on," she insisted at the time.
However, she is clearly attached to her new diamonds as she was wearing them again to party with a former X Factor contestant at a London nightclub over the bank holiday.
The Bleeding Love songstress has made no secret of her feelings for the 23-year-old, whom she describes as "the one". They recently enjoyed a romantic Caribbean holiday together and he frequently accompanies her on work commitments. "Lou and I are good friends and I think that's the important thing. We're friends and we have a laugh together," she says.