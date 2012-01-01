Amy Winehouse lyrics question surprises Cambridge students

28 MAY 2008

Final year students at Cambridge University were stunned recently to discover one of their final papers included a question about jazz sensation Amy Winehouse.



The beehived star has joined the ranks of the literary greats, it seems, as exam-takers were invited to compare the lyrics of the troubled singer's hit Love Is A Losing Game with Sir Walter Raleigh's poem As You Came From The Holy Land.



"It was really bizarre," revealed one of the students who sat the practical criticism paper. "I sat there looking at the paper in shock!"



"I think it's cool," said another. "Poetry doesn't have to mean Keats and Byron. That said, there were a lot of surprised people."



While Amy has yet to comment on her inclusion in the exam, she can be reassured she was in good company. Other famous songs referenced on the paper were Fine And Mellow by Billie Holiday and Bob Dylan's Boots Of Spanish Leather.