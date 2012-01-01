Bluebell's birthday party and brave Trisha's new 'do exclusively in HELLO!

28 MAY 2008

Every little girl deserves a magical birthday. So when Geri Halliwell's daughter Bluebell turned two, the Spice Girl marked the occasion with a fabulous Alice In Wonderland-themed bash, shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine readers.



The festivities, which took place in a 16th-century mansion, featured lop-eared bunnies, enormous stuffed toys, and white-horse chess pieces. And the guest of honour came dressed as a fairy princess - which to her adoring mum was quite appropriate.



"She's my little fairy," enthuses the showbiz dynamo, adding: "It's like a magic wand was waved when she came into my life."



Also in this week's magazine, Trisha Goddard unveils the new blonde crop she adopted as an act of defiance against her recent breast cancer diagnosis. "This is my way of sticking two fingers up at the situation," said the day-time TV presenter, who has had a lumpectomy and will shortly begin chemotherapy.



The idea of going blonde came from her husband Peter Gianfrancesco. "I thought: Yes! It's like wearing my hair with pride and actually taking control," affirms the brave presenter, who will continue to film her Channel 5 show wearing a wig for continuity.



