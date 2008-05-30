Little D'Lila Star and Jessie James share some sandy fun with their hip-hop star dad
Photo: © Rex
Diddy's parenting skills were in evidence as he enjoyed an outing to the park with the girls, whose mum is the rapper's former girlfriend Kim Porter
He's known for his reputation as a super cool, party-loving hip hop star. But when it comes to his twin girls, P Diddy is simply 'Daddy'. And the music mogul was worlds away from his white suit-wearing, cigar-chomping public image when he hit a Beverly Hills park with 17-month-old daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
Sandcastles were the order of the day as Diddy joined the youngsters - his daughters with former girlfriend Kim Porter - in a sandpit. As he did so, it was evident how much he dotes on the pair with his eyes never leaving them for a moment as they played happily in the sun.
Diddy has often spoken of how fatherhood is one of the things he finds most amazing in life. "To be honest I can't get over it," he told HELLO! magazine last year. "The whole blessing of life and having kids is incredible, and you never get used to it."