Doting daddy Diddy gets stuck into playtime with his toddler twins

30 MAY 2008

He's known for his reputation as a super cool, party-loving hip hop star. But when it comes to his twin girls, P Diddy is simply 'Daddy'. And the music mogul was worlds away from his white suit-wearing, cigar-chomping public image when he hit a Beverly Hills park with 17-month-old daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James.



Sandcastles were the order of the day as Diddy joined the youngsters - his daughters with former girlfriend Kim Porter - in a sandpit. As he did so, it was evident how much he dotes on the pair with his eyes never leaving them for a moment as they played happily in the sun.



Diddy has often spoken of how fatherhood is one of the things he finds most amazing in life. "To be honest I can't get over it," he told HELLO! magazine last year. "The whole blessing of life and having kids is incredible, and you never get used to it."