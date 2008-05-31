The delight on teenage heart-throb Donny's face at being in front of a London audience is clear for all to see
With their Seventies logo, the years rolled back as the brothers and sister act reprised their greatest hits
Lone sister Marie still looks as beautiful as in her hey-day
31 MAY 2008
Wembley Arena rocked to the sounds of the Seventies on Friday as legendary family singing group The Osmonds continued their tour of Britain.
On the latest leg of their world tour, the band wowed the sell-out audience with songs such as Love Me For A Reason and Crazy Horses. The concerts, to celebrate their 50th anniversary, are the first time all seven – six brothers and one sister – have performed together in Britain for more than 25 years.
"What's so cool… is seeing the people who have stuck with us over the years," said Jimmy, the "baby" of the family.
This tour will also be the last time the pop stars – Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy – take to the stage together.
"Although this is our first concert tour back together, it's also going to be our last," revealed Jimmy. "Our older brothers don't want to carry on travelling around the world. They miss their families too much."