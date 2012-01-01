Amy Winehouse shows Lisbon she still loves 'handsome' Blake

1 JUNE 2008

Not one for convention, singer Amy Winehouse wore her heart on her hair, not her sleeve, during a performance in Portugal this weekend.



Giving her first live gig of 2008 on Saturday, the troubled chanteuse sported a large loveheart bearing the name of her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, on her famous beehive.



Taking to the Lisbon stage half-an-hour late, the Rehab star bravely fought back illness to appear. Sucking on throat sweets for her croaky voice, she explained to the sell-out crowd that she should have cancelled the gig.



"My voice is not singing right and I can't even hold the microphone," she told them. "But I wanted to be here so much." The 90,000-strong audience responded with a large cheer.



Grammy winner Amy then proceeded to rock fans with a selection of her hits – with some slight changes to further pronounce her love for her husband.



Instead of the line: "I love a girl who doesn't know I exist", she sang: "I love a man you know who's banged up in jail".



She then told the Portuguese crowd that Blake was "still the handsomest bloke you ever seen in your life".