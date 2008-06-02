Sir Paul received a rapturous reception when he played Liverpool's Anfield Stadium to celebrate the city being named European Capital of Culture
Earlier, the former Beatle, accompanied by Yoko Ono and George Harrison's widow Olivia, was front row at his daughter Stella's fashion show in the city. Joking about his busy schedule, the musician asked: "What's a dad to do?"
"I'm very proud of my family's involvement," said Stella about her and Paul's participation in the Capital of Culture festivities
He was introduced as a "local lad who's done very well for himself in the music game". And, of course, when Paul McCartney headlined a concert celebrating his native Liverpool's year as European Capital of Culture it was a triumphant homecoming.
"I was born just down the road and I lived not far from here," the city's favourite son told fans gathered at Anfield football stadium for a two-hour set of classics such as Let It Be and Hey Jude.
The 36,000-strong crowd responded enthusiastically, singing along as the former Beatle ran through hits like Eleanor Rigby and Yesterday. And Paul was obviously deeply moved by the reception, describing the gig as like playing for "my mates".
Earlier he'd attended a fashion show staged by his daughter Stella, who was also contributing to the festivities. Wearing a floral shirt and a badge bearing the word Stella, the shape of a heart and the word L'Pool below, the proud dad cheered loudly as her creations were shown on the runway.
Making the occasion even more special, was the presence of two familiar faces from his Beatles heyday - John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono and the wife of his late friend George Harrison, Olivia.