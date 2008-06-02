Sir Paul received a rapturous reception when he played Liverpool's Anfield Stadium to celebrate the city being named European Capital of Culture

Earlier, the former Beatle, accompanied by Yoko Ono and George Harrison's widow Olivia, was front row at his daughter Stella's fashion show in the city. Joking about his busy schedule, the musician asked: "What's a dad to do?"

"I'm very proud of my family's involvement," said Stella about her and Paul's participation in the Capital of Culture festivities

