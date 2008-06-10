Mel B and Cheryl Cole in running for 'X Factor' job says Sharon

10 JUNE 2008

With just days to go before the next round of X Factor auditions begin, small screen fans are on tenterhooks waiting for the unveiling of the new judge. Everyone seems to have an opinion on who might fill Sharon Osbourne's shoes after her surprise departure last week, including the lady herself.



"I think they're asking Cheryl Cole, who I love, and Mel B," said the 55-year-old star on a radio interview this week. "It'll be interesting. It'll take the show to a different place, it'll be probably even better than it has been - if that's possible."



Asked if there was one person she would prefer, she said: "I think Cheryl."



While both Mel and Cheryl are said to be in talks to do the show, it would difficult for either of them to start immediately if offered the role. Girls Aloud member Cheryl has a summer of gigs lined up with her girl band, while Mel is busy in the US with a reality TV show and her new clothing line.