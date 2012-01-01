Cheryl tells of Ashley's beautiful surprise gifts exclusively in HELLO!

10 JUNE 2008

Far from being on the rocks Cheryl Cole and her husband Ashley are still very together as was clear when HELLO! magazine joined the singer and her Girls Aloud colleagues on tour.



The star football player sent his wife flowers, balloons and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the success of the group's sell-out 'Tangled U' tour. He then promptly messed up his surprise - much to Cheryl's amusement - by sending an impatient text asking: "Have the flowers arrived?".



The pop beauty's delight at Ashley's "beautiful" gift and his appearance later with her mum Joan are the first public indications that their marriage has weathered allegations of infidelity on the part of the sports ace.



One bandmate whose relationship hasn't survived is Nicola Roberts, who recently split with entrepreneur Carl Davies and talks frankly in this week's magazine about surviving the heartbreak with the help of the girls.



