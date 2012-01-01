Cheryl says she'll work her socks off to fulfill new ‘X Factor’ role

Delighted Cheryl Cole has signed a reported £1-million contract to fill Sharon Osbourne's shoes as an X Factor judge. The singer beat Mel B to the job after convincing ITV bosses she was prepared to work overtime to juggle filming the series with her Girls Aloud commitments.



The chart-topping group is the product of reality TV contest Popstars: The Rivals, so Cheryl will empathise with hopefuls faced with auditioning in front of TV's 'Mr Nasty' Simon Cowell.



Geordie beauty Cheryl joins Simon and his fellow panellists Louis Walsh and Dannii Minogue to start filming on the fifth series of the hit show this week.



Said the thrilled newcomer: "The rest of the girls have said they're right behind me, which is really important for me as it will be weird to be on the other side of the fence this time."