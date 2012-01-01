'X Factor' winner Leona tipped to sing new James Bond theme

13 JUNE 2008

It's arguably one of the most prestigious deals in pop, and according to film sources, it looks like X Factor singing sensation Leona Lewis is about to clinch it. The Hackney-born singer is apparently in talks to record the theme tune for the new James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.



After the 23-year-old's phenomenal success in the States with her debut album and single - which both went to number one - she's now said to be the first choice for movie bosses.



"It looks like Leona has finally won the race," says an industry source. "She is seen as one of the few candidates who has the right profile on both sides of the pond to do it. She is reliable and has a great voice for it."



With filming well underway on the latest super spy blockbuster with Daniel Craig, a final announcement on who will be recording the title song is expected soon. Amy Winehouse had been in the running to pen a tune, but her spokesman has admitted that a 007 tune from the soul diva now looks "unlikely".