Kelly checks out Coldplay's latest at a one-off gig in London

17 JUNE 2008

Their new album shot to the top of the UK charts and is one of the fastest selling of all time, so it's hardly surprising that when Coldplay played a one-off gig in London to present Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends the audience was packed with celeb fans - including Kelly Osbourne.



Prior to the concert the vivacious leather jacket-clad radio star was more than happy to wait in line outside the famous Brixton Academy venue, sending texts on her mobile phone. Later she was back in celeb mode as she mingled with fellow A-list Coldplay fans Jemima Khan and Stella McCartney.



The gig, which drew 5,000 fans keen to catch the band's first set in the UK capital for two years, was free, prompting Chris Martin to joke: "I know there's been complaints about the ticket price!". He went on to treat the audience to tracks from the new album and renditions of the outfit's big hits Yellow and Fix You.



One famous face noteably absent from the evening was Chris' wife Gwyneth Paltrow, however. The pair make a point of never being seen together in public.