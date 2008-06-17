Phil and fellow music veterans take centre stage at MOJOs

17 JUNE 2008

For an honours ceremony replete with rock giants the MOJO magazine awards were a surprisingly sedate affair. Still, with decades of experience in the business, many of the veterans attending the music bible bash had little left to prove.



Phil Collins, the winner of a lifetime achievement award with his Genesis colleagues, seemed almost prouder to be sharing the occasion with his daughter Lily than being feted by the industry.



The Another Day In Paradise singer – who's been rocking for over a quarter of a century – was the picture of fatherly contentment as he shepherded the beautiful 19–year-old along the red carpet.



Even former hell-raiser Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols was on well-behaved, if ebullient form. Along with Neil Diamond the 52-year-old was hailed as a Music Man at Monday's gongs. Meanwhile, Paul Weller, known in music circles as the Modfather, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to music.



The new generation did get a look in though. Duffy, the Welsh singer dubbed 'the new Dusty Springfield', won song of the year for her hit Mercy. "It's all fun," said the Nefyn-born lass while waiting for the prizes to be announced. "I'll be better once I've had a drink," she admitted nervously though.