Amy diagnosed with emphysema as Blake steps up support

23 JUNE 2008

Since being hospitalised with emphysema and an irregular heartbeat troubled singer Amy Winehouse has been seeking comfort from her detained husband Blake Fielder-Civil it's emerged. The jazz singer's dad Mitch, who's remained by his frail daughter's side since she was rushed to hospital for tests, has told a British newspaper Blake's been calling her every day to "help her stay strong".



"He wants to go from zero to hero," reveals the taxi-driver, who took the jazz sensation straight to a London clinic after she collapsed at her home last week. "It's very hard for him being in prison, but at least he's been trying."



Meanwhile, the 57-year-old has also revealed Amy has vowed to turn her life around following this health scare. "She understands she has to change," he says. "All she wants to do now is to sing."



It will now be decided whether or not the Back To Black star will be able to perform at the Glastonbury Festival later this month. "The doctors have said that medically there isn't any reason why she can't," adds Mitch.