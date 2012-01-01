Keith gets 50,000-strong crowd to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Nicole

23 JUNE 2008

Nicole Kidman's attentive husband Keith Urban just set a new bar for thoughtful birthday presents. The country crooner called his expectant wife on stage at a Chicago concert over the weekend and asked the crowd to serenade her. "It would be nice to have 50,000 people sing 'Happy Birthday' to her," he urged the fans, adding that her big day was actually last Friday.



Earlier the music star began the evening with his own emotional tribute to the Hollywood actress by performing his hit Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me. The lyrics contain the lines: "And I got the one I love beside me/My troubles behind me/I'm alive and I'm free/Who wouldn't wanna be me".

Since their 2006 marriage, the couple have faced problems – most notably when Keith went into rehab for an alcohol abuse relapse shortly after the wedding. With Nicole's help he pulled through and the showbiz duo - who are due to welcome their first child together any day now - have appeared the epitome of wedded bliss since announcing their baby news.