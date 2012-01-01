Kylie meets up with ex love Olivier for a Parisian lunch date

25 JUNE 2008

Last time Kylie Minogue caught up with her former beau Olivier Martinez in France the meeting sparked talk of a reconciliation. And it's not hard to see why, as their intimate behaviour during a lunch this week with the singer's family again left onlookers wondering.



Although her parents Ron and Carol – as well as the singer's stylist and confidant William Baker - were in the party, the former lovers paid particular attention to each other.



Olivier - who'd bought flowers for the Spinning Around star - rested his hand affectionately on her neck, while the singer, who's currently on tour in Europe, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself, hanging on his every word and laughing.



Despite their obvious closeness, the pop princess has stressed on more than one occasion that rekindling their four-year romance is not on the cards. "We are friends, we have always been friends, but nothing is going on," she emphasised during an interview in February.