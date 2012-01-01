Madonna and Guy have agreed to divorce says UK newspaper

27 JUNE 2008

Reports that the seven-year marriage between Madonna and Guy Richie is on shaky ground have been circulating since earlier this year. Now a British newspaper says the pair are to divorce.



While representatives for the couple have declined to comment, the Daily Mirror writes that British film director Guy has agreed to Madonna's request for a divorce after they drifted apart.



"They were very calm," a pal tells the newspaper. "They both knew their relationship was over… It was quite painless, but very sad."



The pair - who are parents to seven-year-old son Rocco and Lourdes, 11, Madonna's daughter from a previous relationship - are understood to have signed no prenuptial agreement.



According to a US TV show the singer has already met with Fiona Shackelton, the lawyer who represented Paul McCartney in his divorce from Heather Mills.