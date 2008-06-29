Beyonce and Jennifer watch their music loves from the wings

29 JUNE 2008

Love was in the air at two British music events this weekend. While Beyonce Knowles visited the Glastonbury festival on Saturday to watch husband Jay-Z in action, Jennifer Aniston was in London's Hyde Park to cheer on new beau John Mayer.



Even wearing an essential festival raincoat, Beyonce was her stylish best as she stood at the side of the Somerset stage for her husband's set. And despite Jay-Z's controversial signing as a headlining act at the legendary festival, the 38-year-old New York rapper succeeded in winning over his audience.



"This is a beautiful moment," he told the delighted crowd. "I'm glad to share it with each and every one of you."



Meanwhile in the British capital Marley & Me star Jennifer was thrilled to watch her boyfriend of three months performing alongside acts including Eric Clapton at Hyde Park Calling.



And Jennifer - who has been in Britain for the last week as John tours the UK – was keen to capture the special moment. The 39-year-old beauty, who was dressed in a summery black and white dress, snapped photos of her man on stage with her own camera as he rocked the London festival.