Celine thrills Polish fans as she receives star tribute in Krakow

1 JULY 2008

The historic centre of Krakow came to a standstill when Celine Dion made an appearance in the Polish city on Monday. Hundreds of snappers and fans eager for autographs surrounded the Canadian songbird as she unveiled a star in her honour.



Even more enthusiastic scenes were seen over the weekend when the My Heart Will Go On singer gave a high-energy performance which she seemed to enjoy almost as much as her audience.



The record-breaking performer was greeted with shouts of: "We Love You" as she arrived for Saturday's concert - her first ever in Krakow - at the city's famous Blonia stadium.



And in the course of the following hours the 60,000-strong crowd proceeded to show her just how much affection they had for her, as they sang along to her hits and laughed at her banter between songs.



Reciprocating their enthusiasm, Celine at one point lay down on the stage and pretended to be settling down for a nap. "I'm not leaving - I'm going to sleep right here," she quipped. "I don't know why I didn't come before!"