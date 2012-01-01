'No divorce plans' for Madonna and Guy says singer's representative

2 JULY 2008

After a week of reports suggesting Madonna and Guy Ritchie's seven-year marriage was on the verge of ending, the pop star's representative has flatly denied the pair have any plans to divorce.



The couple's marriage "does not need saving", the Material Girl's spokesperson tells a US publication, adding that British film maker Guy arrived in New York on Monday to be with his family - though "not in a last ditch attempt to save his marriage".



On Tuesday Madonna and her 39-year-old husband made their first public appearance together since articles about the state of their relationship began to surface. They were spotted dining out at an Italian restaurant in the Big Apple, with Snatch director Guy putting a protective arm around his wife to steer her past photographers into the eaterie.



It was reported last week the pair - who are parents to seven-year-old son Rocco and Lourdes, 11, Madonna's daughter from a previous relationship - had agreed to a divorce after drifting apart.