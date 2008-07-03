The Bollywood screen lovely and her leading men, father-in-law Amitabh, who is described as a legend on the sub-continent, and husband Abishek have devised a production billed as "the biggest stage show to hit the Earth". They kick off their world tour on July 18 in Toronto
Among the show's cast is Shilpa Shetty, a Mumbai-based actress who won fame in Britain by appearing on Big Brother. She will feature in the London leg of the tour, whcih takes place on August 24 in the O2 Arena
Green-eyed Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai and her family aim to mesmerise audiences across the globe with a multi-million pound all-singing, all-dancing tour across five continents.
Her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachan, an iconic actor whose films have grossed £450 million in a career spanning four decades, is the mastermind behind 'The Unforgettable Tour'.
The production kicks off in Toronto on July 18, before moving on to Britain's O2 arena and 26 more venues ranging from the Netherlands to Kuwait and Singapore.
In 2007, when Aishwarya - a spokesmodel for L'Oreal and the star of next year's Pink Panther 2 - married Amitabh's son, Abhishek, who also features in this summer's show, their nuptials were the centre of feverish excitement in India.
The family hopes their three-hour spectacular will be greeted with similar enthusiasm, winning Bollywood new devotees.