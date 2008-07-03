The Bollywood screen lovely and her leading men, father-in-law Amitabh, who is described as a legend on the sub-continent, and husband Abishek have devised a production billed as "the biggest stage show to hit the Earth". They kick off their world tour on July 18 in Toronto

Among the show's cast is Shilpa Shetty, a Mumbai-based actress who won fame in Britain by appearing on Big Brother. She will feature in the London leg of the tour, whcih takes place on August 24 in the O2 Arena

