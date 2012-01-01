The Smile singer and her former love DJ Ed Simmons (pictured prior to their split earlier this year) were apparently inseparable at the music festival and were still together five days later Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Lily spreads Glastonbury rendezvous with DJ ex into week-long reunion

3 JULY 2008

Four months after Lily Allen and her DJ boyfriend Ed Simmons decided to call time on their relationship the pair have sparked reports they may have decided to rekindle their romance.



The former couple met up over the weekend at Glastonbury festival, the music event where they originally fell for each other a year ago. Inseparable at this year's event, they were still together five days later when Lily was spotted moving her car outside Ed's house.



Whether the pair are back on long term remains to be seen. They split in February after Lily suffered a miscarriage and lost the baby they had been expecting.