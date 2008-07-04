I never imagined this honour, says Kylie as she collects OBE

Even amid the formal surroundings of Buckingham Palace, Kylie Minogue managed to bring a touch of showgirl glamour to proceedings when she went along to receive her OBE for services to music.



The pop princess pulled up at the royal residence wearing a shimmering cream dress covered in large stars. And while she'd passed on her trademark spangly hotpants, the dimunitive star stayed true to her stylish self with a pair of five-inch-high gold heels.



After Prince Charles had presented her with the honour, Kylie shook his hand warmly. As to what they discussed in their brief chat, the singer revealed: "The Prince just asked what I'm up to at the moment and said he was happy to see me better" - a reference to her successful fight against breast cancer.



"If anyone had told me when I was 14 that one day I would be with my family at Buckingham Palace, I just wouldn't have believed them," added the pretty blonde, who was accompanied by her parents, Ron and Carol and her sister, X Factor judge Dannii.



"It makes me feel so proud and humbled to be honoured for doing a job I love so much," she added.