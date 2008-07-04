Kelly Osbourne radiant as new love Luke gets thumbs up from mum

4 JULY 2008

Meeting your girlfriend's mum can be a nerve-wracking experience for any youngster - especially if the mum in question is famous family matriarch Sharon Osbourne. Kelly Osbourne's 18-year-old model beau Luke Worrall seems to have got lucky though, winning over the former X Factor judge in an instant.



The BMX biker-turned-model, who teamed up romantically with Kelly two months ago after they'd been pals for a year, was being presented to Kelly's mum for the first time on a trip to LA.



And after the three shared a spot of lunch together in an exclusive Beverly Hills eatery, Sharon seemed to have given the seal of approval to Luke, taking him affectionately by the hand as the group strolled out into the Hollywood sunshine.



Her mum's thumbs up will no doubt please Kelly, as the 23-year-old clearly has high hopes for her latest romance. "We get on so well together," she says. "I really do love him."



"Would I marry him? Yes," continues the smitten radio host. "But I'm still really young... so we'll have to wait and see."