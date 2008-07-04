Pixie among new wave of fresh young faces at summer music gig

4 JULY 2008

While it's usually Bob Geldof's elder daughter Peaches in the social spotlight, her little sister Pixie is fast becoming an equally ubiquitous face at the coolest bashes in town.



The 17-year-old was helping get the party started in the VIP enclosure at a music festival in London on Thursday. Fashion forward in an unusual flag-style dress teamed with towering electric blue glam rock platforms, Pixie – who had turned up to watch pal Lily Allen perform – was clearly still in festival mode five days after joining famous pals at Glastonbury.



The platinum blonde youngster wasn't the only one at the Hyde Park gig who's recently come into her own. Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts, on-trend in a dress bearing this season's hottest motif - flowers - was also in the audience. While she's admitted to having self-esteem issues in the past, she recently told HELLO!: "I've gained so much confidence."



Other hip young faces at the concert included former Fame Academy contestant Lemar and chart topping newcomer Leona Lewis who, for once, was not taking to the stage, instead hanging out with her boyfriend Lou Al-Chamaa.