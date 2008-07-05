Father of two Noel arrived for the awards ceremony with his long-term Scottish love Sara MacDonald, where he took the opportunity to talk about his concerns over the number of knife crimes on Britain's streets
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
British comic Russell Brand arrived for the music bash with blonde beauty Teresa Palmer, who he met on the set of his upcoming film, Bedtime Stories
Photo: © Getty Images
5 JULY 2008
Their music has inspired young people for more than 15 years and now, rock band Oasis are using their influence to fight knife crime in Britain.
Guitarist Noel Gallagher spoke out while picking up a lifetime achievement award at the Silver Clef Awards in London on Thursday. "It's horrible," said the father-of-two about the problem.
"In my day, status was about trying to be somebody – now it's all about trying to kill somebody," he added.
Noel and his partner Sara MacDonald were joined at the annual event, which raises money for the Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy charity, by fellow Mancunian, boxer Ricky Hatton. And it seems the champion fighter has a new job – he was, joked Noel, the musician's new bodyguard.
Meanwhile, also taking in the atmosphere was comic personality Russell Brand, who was accompanied by his new love, Australian actress Teresa Palmer.