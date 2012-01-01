Madonna and Guy visit Kaballah centre together in New York

7 JULY 2008

Madonna and Guy Ritchie presented a united front over Independence Day weekend in the US as, together with their three children, they made their second public outing in a week.



The couple - who have vehemently denied recent allegations their seven-year marriage is on the rocks - attended a gathering at the Kaballah Centre in the Big Apple. Accompanying them were Lourdes, 11 - Madonna's daughter from a previous relationship - seven-year-old son Rocco and adopted toddler David.



As they arrived at the religious centre the Snatch director guided his wife inside while their children followed closely behind.



The outing follows a romantic dinner the pair shared at an upmarket New York eatery last week, which came amid increasing media speculation their marriage is in trouble. Since then, the Material Girl has issued a statement to a US magazine stressing: "My husband and I are not planning on getting a divorce".



"I have learned over the years not to take accusations and the many false reports about me very seriously. I also appreciate how fiction and fact seem to be perceived as one and the same," adds the singer, in the statement.