Tanned and with tip-top tresses Britney prepares for video comeback

10 JULY 2008

What a difference six months makes. Looking sun-kissed and groomed as she emerged from a beauty salon, Britney Spears looked a world away from the singer whose drama-packed life constantly made the headlines earlier in the year.



The Toxic star reportedly spent four hours having extensions added to her tresses in preparation for shooting a video to accompany Madonna's 'Sweet And Sticky' tour.



Britney's soul-searching sessions with friend and former neighbour Mel Gibson and her father Jamie seem to have paid off. Not only does the pop princess have greater access to her children with Kevin Federline, she's also planning a triumphant return to the music scene.



"The video (for Madonna) will be very deep. You've never seen Britney like this before. It will blow your mind," promised an insider.