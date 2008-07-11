Kylie, Dannii and pop star wannabees descend on Glasgow

The disco diva, pictured holding flowers given to her by Scottish fans, has been in Glasgow on the UK leg of her world tour
Dannii, who was also in the city to audition X Factor hopefuls, jetted in a day early to see her big sister perform
Brunette Girls Aloud beauty Cheryl was in town, too, making Glasgow the only place to be for pop music fans this week
11 JULY 2008
There was an impromptu chance to catch up for Dannii and Kylie Minogue this week, as the Aussie siblings' paths crossed in Glasgow. Due to kick off the UK leg of her spectacular tour, showgirl Kylie was thrilled when her little sister - on judge duty with The X Factor - jetted into Scotland a day early to surprise her.
No doubt Kylie will have been glad of the chance to unwind while catching up with her little sister, too. Since receiving her OBE from Prince Charles last week it's been nonstop for the petite star, who's in the middle of her gruelling X2008 world tour.
And the high-energy dance routines seem to be taking their toll on the 40-year-old, who's been performing with bandaged knees at recent concerts. Undeterred, however, the dedicated diva - who shot to fame at the age of 18 - has recently vowed to keep performing well into her 60s. "But I won't be wearing hotpants any more!" she admitted.
Meanwhile, Dannii will have been hoping to find hopefuls with the star quality of her elder sister as, along with Girls Aloud beauty Cheryl Cole, music mogul Simon Cowell and manager Louis Walsh, she vetted potential pop stars of the future at the Glasgow round of X Factor auditions.