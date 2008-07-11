Kylie, Dannii and pop star wannabees descend on Glasgow

The disco diva, pictured holding flowers given to her by Scottish fans, has been in Glasgow on the UK leg of her world tour

Dannii, who was also in the city to audition X Factor hopefuls, jetted in a day early to see her big sister perform

Brunette Girls Aloud beauty Cheryl was in town, too, making Glasgow the only place to be for pop music fans this week

