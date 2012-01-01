DJ Amy Winehouse thrills with the sounds that made her a star

12 JULY 2008

Singing sensation Amy Winehouse is used to her music rocking the joint. On Friday night, however, it was her choice of hits that had her fans dancing.



Dressed in a small pink top and denim shorts, the troubled chanteuse was guest DJ at north London's The Monarch pub, playing the tunes which influenced her career. With her new trademark "Blake" heart riding high in her beehive, the Back To Black singer thrilled the crowd with a mixture of Motown and classic hits from the last 40 years.



Amy was in good spirits as she helped entertain fans for more than three hours before leaving at 1am to the sound of Desmond Dekker's You Can Get It If You Really Want.



"It was a really good environment," said a member of the crowd. "Although Amy wasn't DJing, her being there gave a point to the night so it was really good."