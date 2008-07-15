Point one of relationship rescue plan ticked off as Ritchies hit cinema

15 JULY 2008

The latest in a series of sightings of Madonna and Guy Ritchie in New York was clearly designed to underline one message: We are still together and family is what matters.



On Sunday, as the millionaire singer strolled to the cinema with her husband and two of their three children - son Rocco and daughter Lourdes - friends revealed they've given themselves a year to save their marriage. The couple have drawn up a five-point rescue plan to salvage their seven-year union.



Top of the list, according to reports, is cutting back on work and never spending more than a week apart. Secondly, the pair have agreed the children will attend schools in Britain, unless they are on tour with their mum, in which case a tutor will step in.



Fitness enthusiast Madonna has also promised to reduce her hours in the gym, while her husband will attend showbiz events once every two months.



The fifth proviso is that any further adoption plans – their third child David was adopted from Malawi – are shelved until the queen of pop's Sweet And Sticky tour is over.