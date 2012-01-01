Pete Doherty celebrates life of late teenage fan with musical tribute

16 JULY 2008

Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty was so moved by the death of a teenage fan he ended up playing at his wake. On Monday the 28-year-old musician took to the stage at a private celebration of the life of 16-year-old Daniel Squires who passed away on July 4, after battling bone cancer.



Pete formed a friendship with the South Tyneside lad after they met backstage at one of the musician's concerts. Upon hearing of the youngster's death, Pete wanted to try and comfort Daniel's friends and family. After the funeral he joined members of Daniel's family and their friends to a local pub, where he accompanied one of Daniel's pals on the guitar in an emotional musicial tribute.



Daniel's father Mark spoke of the rocker's kindness to his son. "He invited Dan to a gig in Bristol and Pete dedicated a song to him," he said. "Pete also gave him his mobile phone number and told Daniel to ring him if he ever needed anything."