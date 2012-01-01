Ronnie Wood jets home from Ireland for crisis talks with wife Jo

16 JULY 2008

Rocker Ronnie Wood has flown home for crisis talks with his family, it emerged on Wednesday. The Rolling Stone, who's been at his £3-million country mansion in Ireland with teenage cocktail waitress Ekaterina Ivanova for the past ten days, jetted back to London to face his wife Jo in a bid to save their 23-year marriage.



The 61-year-old, who has a history of alcoholism, formed a bond with the Russian teen after meeting her at a bar in Soho in April. Since then the musician, who's a keen artist, is believed to have been using the blonde waitress as a model for his work. The pair have been staying at the Woods' country retreat in Co Kildare for almost two weeks.



After a series of emotional phone calls with his wife, Ronnie has now headed home. "When someone is sick, like Ronnie, they have to hit rock bottom and want to help themselves before anyone else can help them," says Jo, who is reported to be devastated by recent events. "Each time Ronnie falls off the wagon it gets worse."