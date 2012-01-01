Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie seeks help for dependency issues

17 JULY 2008

Troubled Ronnie Wood is seeking help for his current health problems, his spokeswoman revealed last night. The rocker, who has a history of alcoholism, checked into a treatment centre on Wednesday.



"Following Ronnie's continued battle with alcohol he has entered a period of rehab," she said. "His close family and friends say he is seeking help and look forward to his recovery."



The 61-year-old Rolling Stone, who has spent almost two weeks in his Irish mansion with a teenage Russian waitress, entered the facility after jetting home to London to hold crisis talks with Jo, his wife of 23 years.