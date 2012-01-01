The rocker's spokeswoman has confirmed Ronnie is receiving treatment in a specialist clinic
17 JULY 2008
Troubled Ronnie Wood is seeking help for his current health problems, his spokeswoman revealed last night. The rocker, who has a history of alcoholism, checked into a treatment centre on Wednesday.
"Following Ronnie's continued battle with alcohol he has entered a period of rehab," she said. "His close family and friends say he is seeking help and look forward to his recovery."
The 61-year-old Rolling Stone, who has spent almost two weeks in his Irish mansion with a teenage Russian waitress, entered the facility after jetting home to London to hold crisis talks with Jo, his wife of 23 years.