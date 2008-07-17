It was night filled with colour, music and comedy as the Sexyback singer hosted the ESPY Awards, which recognise national and international sporting stars
Those taking to the stage to present awards included Wimbledon champ Venus Williams
The British footie ace and his wife Victoria arrive at the LA event
Justin Timberlake put on the show of his life in LA this week as a celeb-packed audience watched him shimmy his way through several numbers, make countless costume changes, and even dance on a piano at a TV sports awards ceremony.
The Sexyback singer was hosting the event, at which famous faces from the worlds of acting and sport came together to fete athletes and sporting talents in the spotlight during the last 12 months.
Those taking to the stage to present awards included Wimbledon ladies singles champion Venus Williams and LA Galaxy player David Beckham. Host Justin couldn't resist a little playful banter with the British footie ace, who was front row with his wife Victoria Beckham.
"Dude, I got to give you (credit). Single-handedly you made soccer in America this much more popular," joked the singer, holding his thumb and index finger an inch apart. "I call it soccer because in America we already have a game dudes play called football."
Winners at the ceremony included golf ace Tiger Woods. The US Open champ - who couldn't attend as he's recuperating from a knee injury - was awarded three trophies, including that for athlete of the year - collected on his behalf by Blades Of Glory actor Will Ferrell.