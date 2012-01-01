Sting's daughter Coco Sumner proves to be a chip off the old block

19 JULY 2008

With one of the most distinctive voices in the business, Sting is one of the biggest names in international music. Now his daughter with Trudie Styler, Coco Sumner, is proving she's inherited some of her father's musical gifts after wowing guests at a charity performance this week.



Taking to the stage at the Trekstock event in north London, the pretty 17-year-old - whose real name is Eliot Pauline - played an acoustic set, delighting the crowd with her own rendition of Estelle's popular track, American Boy.



And multi-talented Coco - who has already modelled alongside Agyness Deyn for a Burberry campaign and appeared in 2007 flick, Stardust – proved she is staying grounded despite her rock talent. As well as her guitar, Coco took a cup of tea up with her on stage, which she sipped between songs to steady her nerves.



Though she later performed a track titled My Name's Not Sting, many of those in the audience, which included Sadie Frost and Mighty Boosh actor Noel Fielding, were struck by the similarities between father and daughter.



"Coco's amazing," Noel said. "She's got a great voice, and she's going to be massive."



And the talented teen, who is recording her debut album in Jamaica, was evidently happy with her performance. Smiling as she came off stage she revealed, "I loved every second of it."