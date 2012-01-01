'Pop Idol' star Gareth Gates marries in secret ceremony

19 JULY 2008

Speaking in April last year, pop star Gareth Gates revealed that life for him was all about marriage and children, and the 24-year-old singer moved one step closer to that ideal after tying the knot with long-term love Suzanne Mole this week.



After getting engaged on New Year's Eve, Gareth and Newcastle-born dancer Suzanne – who live together in an apartment in south-west London - wed in a secret ceremony on Friday, his spokesman has confirmed.



Gareth, who has been with the blonde beauty since they first met at the 2002 Record Of The Year Awards, is thought to have had his speech therapist, who helped him overcome his stammer, as his best man.