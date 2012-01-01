Britney back to beautiful best at Jim Carrey's charity event

21 JULY 2008

With her long blonde hair, glowing complexion and trim physique, Britney Spears was the focus of attention at an LA charity event at the weekend. The singer was on radiant form in a satin LBD as she arrived at the bash, hosted by Canadian funnyman Jim Carrey and his girlfriend Jenny McCarthy.



Following a successful appearance on US sitcom How I Met your Mother plus the news Madonna is helping plan her next musical move, the future looks bright for Britney, whose father Jamie is credited for helping turn her life around. "She looks wonderful now. You can see the happiness in her eyes," says a family friend.



Britney's uber-glam appearance coincided with her amicable custody agreement with former husband Kevin Federline, which allows for more overnight visits with her sons. The 26-year-old will now have three visits a week from two-year-old Sean Preston and one-year-old Jayden James with at least two overnight visits.