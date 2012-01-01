Charlotte's estranged dad makes plea for her to get in touch

Welsh singing star Charlotte Church's long-lost biological father has made a public plea for his famous daughter to get in touch, after an estrangement of 20 years. Stephen Reed says he is desperate to meet his granddaughter Ruby and would love to go to the wedding of Charlotte, who is expecting her second child with rugby player fiancé Gavin Henson.



"I would love to talk to my daughter and I hope she will get in contact with me because I still love her," he said in an emotional interview with a Welsh newspaper at the weekend. "Obviously Charlotte only has one side of the story. The truth is relationships don't work out and people split up and you either get to keep in contact with your dad or you don't."



Computer engineer Stephen last saw the singer-turned-TV-presenter when she was two, after his split with her mother Maria, who went on to remarry. He decided to speak out after Charlotte referred to him as a "stranger" in a recent press interview. He says he has made several attempts to re-instate contact with his daughter, which have all been rebuffed.



The 44-year-old now lives in a modest terrace house in Cardiff with wife Alison and Charlotte's half brothers, Alexander, 16, and 20-year-old Luke. He says his motives for wanting to rebuild their relationship are not driven by money, as he is "very comfortable".