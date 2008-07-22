The former Eurythmics frontwoman was in the audience at Beverley's fundraiser for the Terrence Higgins Trust. The two singers have been firm friends since collaborating on a charity initiative of Annie's
Photo: © Getty Images
Cklick on photos to enlarge
EastEnders' Lacey Turner was also there to hear the Shoulda Woulda Coulda star perform
Photo: © Getty Images
22 JULY 2008
Though she's played for the Beckhams and met Nelson Mandela, British soul star Beverley Knight doesn't take things for granted. So the songstress makes sure to give something back when the opportunity arises - as she did by performing at a fundraising concert in a swish London eaterie.
Familiar faces like EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, Dame Kelly Holmes and Annie Lennox - one of the singer's musical heroines - dotted the audience as Beverley ran through hits like Shoulda Woulda Coulda.
Her friendship with the former Eurythmics frontwoman began when the two singers collaborated on Sing, Annie's disc to raise awareness about HIV in Africa. And the pop scene veteran was only too pleased to return the favour by making an appearance at Monday's gig in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading AIDS charity.