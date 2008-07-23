The two bachelors found the perfect way to cool off during a boat trip off the coast of the Balearic Island

Like several other famous faces Gary (left) caught up with James (right) in Spain, where James has a villa on Ibiza

23 JULY 2008
He's famous for his easy-listening pop ballads and his wholesome image, but James Blunt certainly knows how to unwind like a rock star. The You're Beautiful singer was having fun with former CSI: Crime Scene Investigation actor Gary Dourdan and a bevy of bikini-clad beauties off the coast of the Balearic Island of Formentera this week.
The two bachelors were clearly in high spirits, somersaulting off the back of a yacht into the azure waters close to the Spanish isle's Sa Trincha beach.
James owns a £1.7 million villa on the neighbouring Island of Ibiza and is often spotted in the company of the likes of Jude Law, Linsday Lohan and fellow musicians Robbie Williams and P Diddy. And he's been an even bigger fixture on the social scene since splitting with model girlfriend Petra Nemcova last year.
For his part, American TV star Gary has been keeping a lower profile since his CSI contract was not renewed earlier this year. The 41-year-old was sentenced to complete a 16-class, drug-education programme after being arrested on substance related charges.