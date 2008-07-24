Mariah on sparkling form as Nick joins her on promotional trail

24 JULY 2008

Although their luxury Caribbean honeymoon is over, the newlywed magic between Mariah Carey and her hunky husband Nick Cannon seems as strong as ever. The couple, who tied the knot in a secret Bahamas ceremony in April, are so keen to spend as much time together as possible that when the chanteuse appeared on a US TV show this week, her actor beau went along, too.



Happily flashing her rock to the New York studio audience the Touch My Body singer was aglow as she chatted about her new single Lovin' You Long Time.



And it's no wonder Mariah loves having her new husband accompany her on work commitments. The diva, who embarked upon a whirlwind romance with the 27-year-old after falling for him on the set of her Bye Bye video, accredits Nick for re-establishing the balance between her work and personal life.



"Meeting Nick was definitely an epiphany," enthuses the 38-year-old chart-topper. "Just concentrating on my career was good for a while but I was living in bleak-land - it was boring. But now I'm not in that sad place anymore, and I can have a personal life."



"I am so happy. Everything was job, job, job, job. Life is so enjoyable now."