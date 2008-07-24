The veteran performer headlined a concert organised by Countess Gloria Thurn und Taxis at her family seat
Photo: © Getty Images
Liza took to the stage in the courtyard of the family's Bavarian castle, parts of which date back to the early Middle Ages
Photo: © thurnundtaxis.de
The countess, who was once known as the punk princess, attended the event with her 25-year-old son Prince Albert who is head of the Princely House and for years held the title of the world's youngest billionaire
Photo: © Getty Images
There was a meeting of music aristocracy and the real thing this week when Liza Minnelli performed at a concert in southeast Germany organised by a wealthy local family.
The music legend had been invited to sing at magnificent St Emmeram Castle in the Bavarian city of Regensburg by Countess Gloria of Thurn und Taxis. A member of one of Germany's wealthiest families - they received their princely titles from Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I in 1695 - the countess was among the 30,000-strong crowd with her son Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis as Liza took to the stage.
And 25-year-old Albert - who's a keen motor racing driver - clearly shares the same sense of fun as his mother, who was dubbed the punk princess in the Eighties due to her lavish social life.
Every year the countess hosts the summer concert in the courtyard of her family home - which is open to members of the public - to encourage visitors to the grand neo-renaissance-style edifice.
Located on the outskirts of the historic town of Regensburg, the castle has a dramatic interior featuring a conservatory packed with exotic plants and a lavish baroque-style ballroom