The former Beatle joined his fashion designer daughter at a private viewing of pieces created by her husband's furniture company
Stella's husband Alasdhair - with whom she has three children, sons Miller and Beckett, plus daughter Bailey - is CEO of the trendy design firm
25 JULY 2008
Paul McCartney is famous for the support he lends to his loved ones' various creative endeavours. And this week he attended a key event in the career of his fashion designer daughter's husband.
Stella McCartney's spouse Alasdhair Willis was unveiling an exhibition of pieces created by Established & Sons, the furniture design and manufacture company of which he is CEO.
And the fomer Beatle hadn't just nipped across town for the private viewing at the company's gallery in St James' Park. He'd jetted in from Quebec, where at the start of the week he played a free concert to mark the Canadian province's 400th anniversary.