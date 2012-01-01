Doctor Who makes a special appearance at the Proms

27 JULY 2008

Music-loving sci-fi fans had a treat on Sunday when Daleks and Cybermen took over the BBC Proms.



In a special Doctor Who-themed concert, former assistant Freema Agyeman presented a selection of classical favourites all featuring the theme of space and time. Music from the BBC's hit series – including the legendary signature tune - was also performed at the Royal Albert Hall concert.



While the Doctor – actor David Tennant – could not be there in person, he did make an appearance in a specially filmed scene shown during the two-hour event's interval. The action was written by Russell T Davies, the man behind the return of the show.



The family friendly concert is the first appearance of Doctor Who in the Proms' 118-year history.