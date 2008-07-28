On high-octane form, the one-time punk scene queen shows she can give the new generation of musicians a run for their money with a rip-roaring performance at the weekend
Toyah took to the stage, along with Paul Young, for the 'Here And Now' homage to the Eighties
Toyah Willcox seemed to have cheated time when she performed at an Eighties revival gig over the weekend. The punk queen once famed for her outrageous outfits and hits such as Echo Beach was a ball of energy at the 'Here And Now' concert in London.
During the show - which also featured Paul Young and Heaven Is A Place On Earth star Belinda Carlisle - Toyah pogo-danced and sang her way through songs from her 30-year career plus covers including Guns N' Roses classic Sweet Child O' Mine.
The singer, who's now 50 and enjoys a fortune established selling stocks and property, has mellowed somewhat. On occasion she's been known to tell audiences: "Don't worry, I'm going to behave myself – there are children here I realise."
That doesn't stop the former rebel "having the best time of my life" on this summer's special tour.